Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City doctor takes the national stage this Tuesday morning as she talked about the pandemic here in South Dakota.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt was on Good Day this morning on CNN Tuesday along with Dr. Michael LeBeau from North Dakota.

Babbitt talked about the staffing crunch at area hospitals and the negative effect that’s having on patients and talked about how high positivity rates on testing here has her concerned.

She also discussed the problem of misinformation about the virus.

WATCH MORE OF THE INTERVIEW HERE:

“So when I hear patients talk about conspiracy theories like this is germ warfare or this is overblown," Babbitt said. "I hear that all the time. I just try to educate, educate, educate I absolutely do not care what the political views of my patients are, I don’t think most doctors do. I think politicians care about the political views of people and that has impacted how the public is getting educated about this pandemic.”

Doctor Babbitt says she believes Gov. Kristi Noem should be turning to the experts to lay out a plan to combat the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.