Advertisement

Rapid City doctor appears on CNN as South Dakota hospitals face staffing shortages

Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN
Dr Nancy Babbitt on CNN(CNN)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City doctor takes the national stage this Tuesday morning as she talked about the pandemic here in South Dakota.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt was on Good Day this morning on CNN Tuesday along with Dr. Michael LeBeau from North Dakota.

Babbitt talked about the staffing crunch at area hospitals and the negative effect that’s having on patients and talked about how high positivity rates on testing here has her concerned.

She also discussed the problem of misinformation about the virus.

WATCH MORE OF THE INTERVIEW HERE:

“So when I hear patients talk about conspiracy theories like this is germ warfare or this is overblown," Babbitt said. "I hear that all the time. I just try to educate, educate, educate I absolutely do not care what the political views of my patients are, I don’t think most doctors do. I think politicians care about the political views of people and that has impacted how the public is getting educated about this pandemic.”

Doctor Babbitt says she believes Gov. Kristi Noem should be turning to the experts to lay out a plan to combat the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
UPDATE: Police identify suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: RCPD identify man who died near Rapid Creek last week
New housing and commercial going up in Rapid City.
Johnson Ranch, 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
Mayor Allender urges for mask mandate in Rapid City

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases pass 19,000
A doubted Human Relations Commission may get the revamp it needs with some new task force...
Have feedback on a Rapid City mask mandate? City Council wants public comments
The Pennington County Fire Department, Custer County Fire Department, Battle Creek VFD and the...
Hermosa home scorched, high winds spark wildfire Wednesday
Hermosa structure fire