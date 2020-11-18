Not as warm Thursday, but still mild

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies continue to clear up overnight, becoming mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s in town and 30s for many others. A few light showers are possible on the northern plains, closer to the North Dakota state line.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Rapid City by the middle of the day, before a cold front sweeps through and temperatures slowly fall into the evening hours. It’ll be a little breezy on Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Highs are in the 40s Friday through Sunday, Skies will be mostly sunny during this time period. The average high is in the low to mid 40s, so temperatures should be near or a couple degrees warmer than normal during this time.

Some slightly warmer air returns next week as 50s are on tap for the first half of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny much, if not all of next week, including Thanksgiving. For the holiday, temperatures are looking to be in the low 40s for many, and the weather will remain dry.

