Lead-Deadwood School District spends Coronavirus Relief Fund money in different areas

LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - In early September, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that K-through-12 public and private schools in South Dakota would get an additional $75 million in funding.

The Lead-Deadwood School District received about $380,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

That money is being spent in different areas, with about $280,000 going toward brand new laptops for every middle school student and every staff member in grades K-through-12.

Superintendent Dan Leikvold says that money was originally allocated in their fiscal year 2022 budget, so purchasing those items now will free up that $280,000 in next years’ fiscal budget.

About $25,000 went to assorted personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies.

With the remainder of the money, Leikvold says the board decided to provide reimbursements to staff.

“It’s really about showing the board and communities appreciation for all their hard work and dedication. And especially perseverance in overcoming adversity. Because as I said earlier, it is not easy to change your method of instruction with virtually no notice what so ever,” says Leikvold.

Leikvold says all classified and certified staff, whether they’re teachers, support staff, or administrators who were here in the spring and fall, received a $500 bonus while those who were only here in the fall got $300.

Substitutes who have worked five or more days in the fall got $200.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.