Advertisement

Lead-Deadwood School District spends Coronavirus Relief Fund money in different areas

The Lead-Deadwood School District received about 380-thousand dollars from the Coronavirus...
The Lead-Deadwood School District received about 380-thousand dollars from the Coronavirus relief fund.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - In early September, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that K-through-12 public and private schools in South Dakota would get an additional $75 million in funding.

The Lead-Deadwood School District received about $380,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

That money is being spent in different areas, with about $280,000 going toward brand new laptops for every middle school student and every staff member in grades K-through-12.

Superintendent Dan Leikvold says that money was originally allocated in their fiscal year 2022 budget, so purchasing those items now will free up that $280,000 in next years’ fiscal budget.

About $25,000 went to assorted personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies.

With the remainder of the money, Leikvold says the board decided to provide reimbursements to staff.

“It’s really about showing the board and communities appreciation for all their hard work and dedication. And especially perseverance in overcoming adversity. Because as I said earlier, it is not easy to change your method of instruction with virtually no notice what so ever,” says Leikvold.

Leikvold says all classified and certified staff, whether they’re teachers, support staff, or administrators who were here in the spring and fall, received a $500 bonus while those who were only here in the fall got $300.

Substitutes who have worked five or more days in the fall got $200.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
UPDATE: Police identify suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: RCPD identify man who died near Rapid Creek last week
New housing and commercial going up in Rapid City.
Johnson Ranch, 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.
Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Common Council meeting Thursday to...
Mayor Allender urges for mask mandate in Rapid City

Latest News

The YMCA says they’ve been preparing for level 3 and have a childcare program for school-age...
YMCA offers school like program for kids
The Rapid City city council meets Thursday for a special council meeting to discuss...
City council members give their opinions on a city-wide mask mandate
Ron Weifenbach returns to Rapid City Council
Weifenbach sworn into City Council for third time
Sports betting could lead to more addiction treatment in SD
Sports betting could lead to more addiction treatment in SD