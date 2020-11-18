Hermosa home scorched, high winds spark wildfire Wednesday

HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - A structure fire at a residence on Gumbo Lily Lane turned into an 18.77-acre grass fire. High winds carried embers east of the home, sparking grass fires.

The structure fire started at 4:21 a.m. on Nov. 18, according to the Pennington County Fire Department.

Fire crews report no one is injured, and the home received extensive damage.

Six to 10 residences on Usera Drive in the neighborhood were evacuated due to the high winds carrying embers east of the structure fire, setting grass ablaze.

On Wednesday, Pennington County has especially high wind speeds, ranging from 20-40 mph.

The Pennington County Fire Department, Custer County Fire Department, Battle Creek VFD and the Red Cross assisted with response to the fire.

As of 8:15 a.m., the fire is 80% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

