Have feedback on a Rapid City mask mandate? City Council wants public comments

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council will meet in a special session Thursday to consider the first reading of an ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance measure is being brought forth by Mayor Steve Allender and Council President Laura Armstrong.

The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

The meeting is open to the public. However, due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, there is limited seating in Council Chambers.

The public is encouraged to submit comments by completing an online public comment form found in the Community Bookmark Section of the City’s home page at www.rcgov.org.

Noon Thursday is the deadline for comments to be attached to the meeting agenda. Still, the public can continue to access the form and submit comments after, Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communications coordinator, said.

Hermosa structure fire