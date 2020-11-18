Gusty Winds and Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty winds developed overnight, as expected around the Black Hills. High Wind Warning will expire this morning, but west winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour will blow throughout the day. These are very warm and dry winds, so fire dangers will be elevated, and our temperatures will soar into the 70s in many areas this afternoon.

Cooler air returns the rest of the week, with highs in the 40s likely this weekend. It no longer appears that we’ll see much in the way of rain or snow as the main energy and moisture look to miss us to the south and east.

Thanksgiving week continues to look dry and warmer than normal.

