Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Steak and Eggs Breakfast Skillet

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy, filling breakfast with minimal clean-up that the whole family will enjoy.

First, slice some steaks into 1/2″ thick strips. Season them with Season All, or Seasoned Salt and brown in a bit of olive oil. When almost browned, add a cup each of diced onion and green pepper. Cook until softened. Then add a 30-ounce bag of thawed frozen hash browns. Stir to combine then over, turn heat to low and cook 10 minutes or until the bottom begins to brown.

Remove lid and make several shallow indentations in the potato mixture with the back of a spoon. Drop an egg in each indentation and cook until desired doneness. Sprinkle with more Season All, if desired,

