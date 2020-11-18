Advertisement

Candlelight vigil remembers those lives lost to homelessness and poverty

Paper lanterns were also launched with messages of love written on them
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Hope Center held a candlelight vigil to honor the 19 lives lost over the year as a result of poverty or homelessness.

‘That they were people and that they mattered, They were someone’s child, potentially someone’s parent and definitely someone’s friend’ Melanie Timm, Executive Director of the Hope Center, says

Hope Center volunteers and homeless members of the community gathered at the front steps of the Hope Center to remember those friends and family members who have passed away over the last year.

Messages of love and memories were written on paper lanterns before being launched.

The vigil is held during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to help bring a face and name to those who are unfortunately often overlooked.

‘Is that they feel invisible and our goal at the Hope Center is for no one to feel invisible’ Timm, added

Many of those who talked tonight expressed their deepest gratitude to the Hope Center for everything they do for them on a daily basis.

