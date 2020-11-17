Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Midweek Weather

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring much warmer temperatures to the area today and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s both days, with some 70s possible toward the Badlands.

Another high wind event will be possible tonight over the Black Hills. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible - maybe not as intense as the last event, but something that bears watching.

Cooler temperatures return later this week and weekend along with some isolated rain or snow showers late Friday and Saturday.

First call on Thanksgiving week is for generally warmer and drier than normal weather, at least through Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The ’90% Challenge' in Sturgis is back
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New forested housing development takes shape in Rapid City
A Panama City Beach minor has been charged with carjacking after deputies say he recently stole...
Police search for suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
Southwest, West, and South Middle Schools as well as Central High School moved to level 3...
Rapid City students are moving to Level 3 learning on Wednesday

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Plenty of sunshine and warmer
Tuesday
Warmer Tuesday
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Warmer Temperatures this Week!