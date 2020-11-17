Unseasonably Warm Midweek Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring much warmer temperatures to the area today and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s both days, with some 70s possible toward the Badlands.

Another high wind event will be possible tonight over the Black Hills. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible - maybe not as intense as the last event, but something that bears watching.

Cooler temperatures return later this week and weekend along with some isolated rain or snow showers late Friday and Saturday.

First call on Thanksgiving week is for generally warmer and drier than normal weather, at least through Wednesday.

