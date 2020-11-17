Things to remember if you’re interested in gathering firewood from the Black Hills National Forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With nicer weather forecasted for the next few days, it may be the perfect opportunity for those interested in gathering firewood from the Black Hills National Forest.

When people harvest firewood, it can also benefit the forest because some of the dry wood can eventually become fuel for future wildfires.

If you’re cutting firewood, you should be aware of your surroundings and keep in mind how much you load in your vehicle.

“Generally, a half-ton pick up will carry about a half cord of firewood. A cord measures about 5,000 pounds, and so you wouldn’t want to overload your pickup and get on a curvy, windy, steep road and lose control of your vehicle. And so be smart in loading your pickup, so you don’t get too much weight on that vehicle,” says the public affairs officer for the Black Hills National Forest, Scott Jacobson.

A permit is required to collect firewood. If you’re interested in getting one, you can contact any of the forest district offices.

Right now, permits are good through Dec.31, but if you want a permit that you can use for a whole year, Jacobson recommends waiting until Jan. 1.

For more information about getting firewood from the National Forest, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.