South Dakota reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 Tuesday, though active cases have risen in the state.

Health officials also reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total known cases in South Dakota to 67,284. Of those cases, 48,016 have recovered, an increase from Monday (47,495 ).

Active cases are up Tuesday, increasing by 485 to 18,624.

The disease is responsible for 644 total deaths in South Dakota. This comes after a weekend in which reported officials reported 76 more deaths, including a record-high 53 on Saturday. In the past 17 days, there have been 219 total COVID-19-related fatalities in the state.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the coronavirus rose by 22 to 582. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 21.1% of the state’s hospital beds and 31.3% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35.5% of hospital beds and 36.2% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 2,008 of 7,159 people (+82) are contagious or 28% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.6%.

For people in Meade County, 347 of 1,465 people (+24) are contagious or 23.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.4%.

In Lawrence County, 506 of 1,690 people (+23) are contagious or 30% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.4%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 365 of 1,418 (+11) people are contagious or 25.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.6%.

In Custer County, 89 of 442 people (+4) are contagious or 20.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.9%.

In Butte County, 184 of 621 (+8) people are contagious or 30% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21%.

For people in Fall River County, 88 of 324 (+6) people are contagious or 27.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.3%.

In Jackson County, 45 of 180 people (+/-0) are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 26 of 123 (+5) people are contagious or 21% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 22%.

In Bennett County, 72 of 277 (+4) people are contagious or 26% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.5%.

For people in Ziebach County, 57 of 149 (+/-0) people are contagious or 38.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20%.

