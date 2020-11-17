Advertisement

Signs, staples in the community with some lighting up the sky

After their time, what happens to the signs?
Signs sit as they wait for their next journey.
Signs sit as they wait for their next journey.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Driving around town or headed down the highway, signs telling you to stop here or go there are everywhere.

“Your sign is a representation of you and you want it to stand out, you want it to be noticeable, and that’s why signs I believe are so important it’s your whole image," says Owner of Skyline Signs and Lighting Anthony Napoli.

An image that costs up to hundreds of thousands of dollars to light up a single business.

“We’ve done some other projects around town with some big signage DMI, Pacific Steel, almost too numerous to list. We’ve been working out at the National Guard readiness center and downtown at the Ascent center," says Napoli.

One of Rapid City’s tallest buildings, Monument Health, is toped with an LED color changing sign something that couldn’t be done 30 years ago.

While today’s new signs are adorning buildings, signs of the past sit in a lonely graveyard until a time when they can light the way once again as the signs are recycled.

“You know it’s funny because we’ll go to Pacific Steel and we’ll buy a whole bunch of steel from them and materials and then we’ll take them back to them and recycle them," says Napoli.

By keeping the money local, Napoli says other businesses put it back into the infrastructure eventually lighting the way for city growth.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The ’90% Challenge' in Sturgis is back
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New forested housing development takes shape in Rapid City
Police search for suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
Southwest, West, and South Middle Schools as well as Central High School moved to level 3...
Rapid City students are moving to Level 3 learning on Wednesday

Latest News

Bagel in the Street returns to raise money for Rapid City community
Health officials also reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total known cases...
South Dakota reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases up
New housing and commercial going up in Rapid City.
Johnson Ranch, 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.
Parking meters in Downtown Rapid City, S.D.
Rapid City offers half-priced parking downtown on Saturdays during holiday season