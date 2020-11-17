Advertisement

Rapid City offers half-priced parking downtown on Saturdays during holiday season

Parking meters in Downtown Rapid City, S.D.
Parking meters in Downtown Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City parking will be halved on specific Saturdays to promote shopping at local businesses during the holidays.

Meters will cost 25 cents per hour with a minimum purchase of $1 if using a credit or debit card, city officials said. This deal will happen each Saturday, starting on Nov. 28 and ending on Dec. 19.

“We are hoping for a great holiday season and encourage the public to visit the downtown businesses,” said Domico Rodriguez, executive director of Main Street Square. “Half-price parking is a great incentive for the public to come downtown and enjoy a nice meal with family or a friend, shop for the holidays, take in a movie and experience the holiday magic of various events including the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market and the Festival of Lights Parade.”

The city notes at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, Rapid City’s holiday celebration and winter market will happen with the Festival of Lights Parade to follow at 6 p.m. The public cannot park along the parade route after 4:30 p.m.

