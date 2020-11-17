Advertisement

Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning 1,200 acres to Native American community

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain View Health Care Facility and Monument Health Behavioral Health Center worth $22 million.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A resolution that would give the Native American community land in Rapid City just took its first step.

In a 9-1 vote at the Rapid City Council voted in favor of the resolution on Monday.

The resolution will return part of the 1,200 acres encompassing the Indian Boarding School.

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain View Health Care Facility and Monument Health Behavioral Health Center worth $22 million.

This resolution has been in the works for almost one hundred years.

“So in the last 70 to 80 years the native community has felt like their voice has not been heard and again they listened tonight, so we are just honoring the work that our grandmothers have started," Lafawn Janis organizer of the Indian Boarding School Project said.

We will have more on the details of this deal, and the historical significance behind it soon.

