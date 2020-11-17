Mayor Allender urges for mask mandate in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in South Dakota, discussions of a mask mandate have only picked up steam in Rapid City.

On Tuesday, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, along with Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simons and Monument Health doctor Shankar Kurra addressed community spread in a press conference.

RCAS and Monument Health are struggling with staffing. As of Tuesday, RCAS staff members comprise 35% of the school district’s 158 active cases, Simons said.

“Currently, more than 10% of our staff is not able to work because they have either tested positive or are in quarantine,” Simon said. "I think the tipping point for us was that dramatic increase in total staff in five days going from 105 to 180 staff in quarantine, Simmon said. “That got us to a tipping point where we were hearing from principals, ‘I can’t staff my classrooms.'”

With so many staff members out, the function of the district is challenging, Simon said. Dr. Kurra said Monument Health is “at capacity.”

Rapid City hasn’t made a call yet. Allender is calling a Council meeting Thursday to “contemplate a mask mandate."

“I think it’s time,” Allender said. “...We’re here between a rock and a hard place and running out of options.”

Allender also quoted a Forbes article placing South Dakota as the riskiest state to visit.

Enforcement is going to be a challenge, the mayor said. Allender hopes it won’t be an issue and expects businesses will do their part.

Right now, masks are only required in city buildings. Sioux Falls is also considering a mask mandate, while the South Dakota cities of Huron and Brookings have put mandates into effect.

Allender is asking for public comments to be submitted by the meeting. While the meeting doesn’t have an official time, KOTA Territory News will update you accordingly.

Any comment can be submitted here.

