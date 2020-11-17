Johnson Ranch, 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 7.2 million affordable housing units are needed across the U.S. and Rapid City is not immune.

Right off of St. Patrick Street and Highway 44 is a new development, Johnson Ranch. The 52 acres featuring both residential and commercial properties.

Dream design international started the project more than two years ago and is putting the final touches on the last of eighty houses.

And homes won’t be the only housing in the development, the plans include a 150 unit complex next to a community park.

“If you look at and you gauge just the demand that you have in Rapid City for that affordable workplace housing, that $160 to $210 thousand dollar home that you could buy and that entire all of those eighty homes were sold out within a matter of two years and that demand is there and it’s still there," says Kyle Treloar from Dream Design International.

Right now they are grading the land, but the project should be complete in the next two to three years.

