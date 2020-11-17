Governor’s Mansion Fence projects continues apace

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced back in August that they would be building a fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.

Now, that fence is well on it’s way to completion after construction began just a few weeks ago. It is part of a broader effort to “harden” security in and around the Capitol Complex.

When it was first announced, it came as a bit of a surprise to many Pierre area residents.

“Governors in the past often times would be sitting on the patio and would see someone walking by and they’ll get off the patio and wave to the person and the person would come sit down and have a glass of water and chat with the Governor.” said John Moisan, long time Fort Pierre resident, and retired employee of the Bureau of Administration.

“We used to play football and there were apple trees on the site so we would go get apples, we counted it as another playground.” said State Rep. Mike Weisgram (R-Fort Pierre).

However, as the years have evolved, so have the security needs.

The overall cost for the fence sits at just about $462,000. The contractor is Dakota First Enterprise, a Fort Pierre based construction firm.

The Governor’s office has also stated that a substantial amount of the funding for the fence would come from private donors. It is unclear exactly how much.

Despite disappointment, many Pierre residents seem to understand the sentiment, now that the groundwork is being laid, and given this Governor’s national profile.

“We as South Dakotans need to be aware of the threats that are out there, and as they get more intense, we need to react accordingly.” said Moisan.

The project is supposed to be completed sometime before the end of the year.