Donations to United Way of the Black Hills will help reach their fundraising goal

They hope to raise just over two million dollars.
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - United Way is asking for your help for their “Round 'em up event” -- which raises money for area nonprofits.

United Way’s goal is to raise $2,052,000 by the end of the year and they currently sit at 30% of that benchmark.

From Feeding South Dakota to Volunteers of America, United Way helps numerous nonprofits in the Black Hills who have been hit hard this year due to the pandemic -- with additional families needing not just monetary help, but emotional support as well.

“You’ve done everything right, you’ve had your job and you’ve been working but suddenly outside of your control you’ve lost that and aren’t able to support your family and they were able to partner with another one of our agencies that provides counseling.” Jamie Toennies, Executive Director of the United Way of the Black Hills, says

To help United Way reach their goal click here

