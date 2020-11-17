Bagel in the Street returns to raise money for Rapid City community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic has changed many things this year, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the need to feed the hungry in KOTA Territory. In fact, the need is even greater this year due to the pandemic.

Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City is hosting our annual KOTA Care & Share Food drive to help feed the hungry.

It started this Monday, Nov. 16 and lasts all week-long but it looks a lot different this year.

Instead of in the street, you can come into Black Hills Bagels or get curbside delivery, and with a donation, you’ll receive a white chocolate chip bagel, a cup of Dark Canyon Coffee or a Pepsi product.

All money raised goes to Church Response, which collects food for people who are down on their luck.

“We love the Bagel in the Street every year, we’ve been doing it for many, many, many years and we just could not let this year go by with all of the changes, we just couldn’t let this year go by and not do something, and so everybody is excited to do their part," Debra Jensen said.

Last year the drive raised $33,000 for Church Response.

Jensen says this is an opportunity to help someone else in such an important way.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.