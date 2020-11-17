Advertisement

A windy night for those in and around the hills

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong winds will develop this evening and overnight - very similar to what we had last Friday night, where strong winds rocked the hills. Hopefully no downed power lines spark any fires like last week. A High Wind Warning is in place from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. for the central and northern Black Hills, the Wyoming Black Hills and the foothills from Piedmont to Sturgis to Spearfish. Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher will be likely through the night.

Winds will weaken during the morning hours, but it will stay a little windy through the day. The southwest aspect of the wind will help warm us up nicely on Wednesday. Highs will be in or near the 70s along the foothills and in the southern plains. Others will be in the 60s, which will still feel pretty nice for the middle of November. We’re a little breezy on Thursday and temperatures are in the 50s, so not as warm as Wednesday, but still more than ten degrees above normal.

Highs are back in the 40s Friday and will stay there through the weekend. We’re partly cloudy Friday and a few extra clouds Saturday as a storm system passes south of the area. Sunshine is back on Sunday, though highs are still in the 40s. The warmer air returns next week with highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, but by Thanksgiving, temperatures will be back in the 40s. Thankfully for the holiday weekend, it does look to be dry. We’ll keep you updated with the latest information if anything changes.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The ’90% Challenge' in Sturgis is back
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council votes in favor of returning land to Native American community
Police search for suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New forested housing development takes shape in Rapid City
Southwest, West, and South Middle Schools as well as Central High School moved to level 3...
Rapid City students are moving to Level 3 learning on Wednesday

Latest News

Night
A windy night
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Midweek Weather
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Plenty of sunshine and warmer