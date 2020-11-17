A windy night for those in and around the hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong winds will develop this evening and overnight - very similar to what we had last Friday night, where strong winds rocked the hills. Hopefully no downed power lines spark any fires like last week. A High Wind Warning is in place from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. for the central and northern Black Hills, the Wyoming Black Hills and the foothills from Piedmont to Sturgis to Spearfish. Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher will be likely through the night.

Winds will weaken during the morning hours, but it will stay a little windy through the day. The southwest aspect of the wind will help warm us up nicely on Wednesday. Highs will be in or near the 70s along the foothills and in the southern plains. Others will be in the 60s, which will still feel pretty nice for the middle of November. We’re a little breezy on Thursday and temperatures are in the 50s, so not as warm as Wednesday, but still more than ten degrees above normal.

Highs are back in the 40s Friday and will stay there through the weekend. We’re partly cloudy Friday and a few extra clouds Saturday as a storm system passes south of the area. Sunshine is back on Sunday, though highs are still in the 40s. The warmer air returns next week with highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, but by Thanksgiving, temperatures will be back in the 40s. Thankfully for the holiday weekend, it does look to be dry. We’ll keep you updated with the latest information if anything changes.

