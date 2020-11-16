Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures this Week!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the area this week. This means dry weather with warmer than normal temperatures. Widespread 60s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few 70s south and east of Rapid City Wednesday afternoon.

The ridge will slide east later this week, causing temperatures to fall a bit. A system will blow through this weekend, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures with perhaps isolated rain and snow showers Saturday.

