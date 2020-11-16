Advertisement

The owners of a unique business say their opening weekend went better than expected.

Many gathered at the opening weekend of Press Start.
Many gathered at the opening weekend of Press Start.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of people came out to the grand opening of Press Start Bar and Grill over the weekend and even though their capacity was limited, owners Marc and Michael Linn say it exceeded their expectations.

Michael says after losing Chuck-E-Cheese, kids lost a place to have fun, but he says Press Start has given it back to the community.

One challenge the brothers faced was the fact they have never run the restaurant side of a business and was a great learning opportunity.

“People really I think were looking for an escape and so we saw numbers that blew us away," says Michael. “We didn’t realize just how hungry Rapid Citians and the Black Hills area was hungry for something like this where they could just get out and laugh a little bit and have some great food.”

Michael says even though you couldn’t see the smiles due to mask, you could hear the joy in the air.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The “90% Challenge” in Sturgis is back
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday
Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill.
Two Bit Springs Fire burned 10 acres
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June --...
Rapid City man arrested in shooting incident involving stolen firearms

Latest News

A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill.
Two Bit Springs Fire burned 10 acres
Crowds gather at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Winter Marketplace helps local businesses this holiday season