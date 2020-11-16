Advertisement

South Dakota makes Forbes top 10 of riskiest states to visit

A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.(HARVARD GLOBAL HEALTH INSTITUTE/BROWN SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH, via Forbes)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new report from Forbes says South Dakota is the riskiest state in the country to visit based on the current level of coronavirus spread in the state.

The business magazine published a list of 10 riskiest states to visit this weekend. The article noted South Dakota’s “staggering” infection rate of 154.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a rolling weekly average, citing the Harvard-Brown risk-assessment tool.

“South Dakota’s risk level is more than 500% above that threshold, a breathtaking failure to manage the crisis,” the article stated, referencing the Harvard-Brown “tipping point” threshold of 25 new cases per 100,000 people.

The article also noted South Dakota’s high test-positivity rate, as well as the state’s lack of any sort of mask mandate.

Many other states from the Upper Midwest also made the list. North Dakota was second, Iowa was third, and Minnesota was eighth.

MORE: Read Forbes' full article here.

