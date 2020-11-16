Advertisement

Sioux Falls council to reconsider mask mandate

Masks
Masks(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - Sioux Falls council members who pushed for a coronavirus mask mandate that failed to pass last week plan to give it another try as the state continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19.

The mask ordinance is on the agenda for the City Council meeting Nov. 17, as well as one that would place limits on the number of people allowed in local businesses.

The mask ordinance is largely similar to the one that was voted down by Mayor Paul TenHaken following a 4-4 tie on Nov. 10.

And the second ordinance would place restrictions on businesses similar to those that were in place in May before they were repealed, the Argus Leader reported.

Businesses with food or alcohol licenses are allowed to have any number of patrons, as long as groups no larger than six adults are spaced 6 feet apart or have a maximum of 10 patrons, whichever is greater.

Movie theaters, concert halls, gyms and other venues are limited to 50% of their maximum occupancy or a maximum of 10 patrons, whichever is greater.

The COVID Tracking Project said Sunday there were nearly 2,062 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita. One in every 86 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

