Robling appointed new SD Game, Fish and Parks interim secretary

SD Game Fish and Parks
SD Game Fish and Parks KOTA(South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem says Deputy Secretary Kevin Robling will serve as the interim Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

Robling will serve as interim Secretary, officials announced Monday.

Robling has served in several roles within the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, including his current role as deputy secretary. He has worked for the department since getting his Master’s degree from South Dakota State University in 2011.

In 2017, he transitioned into a leadership role under Secretary Hepler working with the GFP Commission and the state Legislature to enhance recreational opportunities and simplify regulations that have significantly reduced barriers to outdoor participation.

“Kevin has a great understanding of our natural resource and conservation priorities, and I look forward to working together to protect and promote all the outdoor opportunities that South Dakota has to offer," Gov. Noem said in a press release.

Robling will begin serving following the retirement of current Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks Kelly Hepler on Dec. 15, 2020.

“I am honored to serve as the department interim secretary for Governor Noem and the great people that enjoy the incredible outdoor resources we have here in South Dakota,” said Deputy Secretary Kevin Robling.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

