Police search for suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday morning, Rapid City police say a man carrying an AR-15 style rifle carjacked someone on the 700 blocks of Jackson Boulevard. According to police, the male suspect approached the victim in their car, showed his gun and demanded their keys.

The victim complied, and the suspect left the scene in the victim’s gray 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

As of Sunday morning, police say Oglala Sioux Tribal Police found the stolen pickup truck, but the suspect is still loose.

Police ask for help from the public in locating the suspect, who they describe as a Native American man in his 20s, wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Rapid City Police at 394-4131.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.