Advertisement

Police search for suspect who carjacked pickup with AR-15 rifle

A Panama City Beach minor has been charged with carjacking after deputies say he recently stole...
A Panama City Beach minor has been charged with carjacking after deputies say he recently stole a pizza delivery driver's vehicle.(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday morning, Rapid City police say a man carrying an AR-15 style rifle carjacked someone on the 700 blocks of Jackson Boulevard. According to police, the male suspect approached the victim in their car, showed his gun and demanded their keys.

The victim complied, and the suspect left the scene in the victim’s gray 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

As of Sunday morning, police say Oglala Sioux Tribal Police found the stolen pickup truck, but the suspect is still loose.

Police ask for help from the public in locating the suspect, who they describe as a Native American man in his 20s, wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Rapid City Police at 394-4131.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The ’90% Challenge' in Sturgis is back
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New forested housing development takes shape in Rapid City
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
Roy Edwards, 66, died Nov. 2 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after being hospitalized for...
Wyoming state lawmaker had COVID-19 when he died, son says
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday

Latest News

Southwest, West, and South Middle Schools as well as Central High School moved to level 3...
Rapid City students are moving to Level 3 learning on Wednesday
Market update in the Black Hills
Rapid City “Sellers Market”
Over 40 S.D. school districts receiving aid
Impact Aid Bill Critical for Schools on Federal Property
Nine months into the pandemic and the general population is still at odds on masking up.
Rapid City residents comment on potential mask mandates