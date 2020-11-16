Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine and warmer

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s across the area.

Warmer air will filter in Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the 50s to 60s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week where many will be in the 60s and some could flirt with 70°. Thursday will be comfortable, but not as warm with highs in the 50s for many. 40s roll in by Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday with a shower or two possible. Plenty of clouds linger Saturday, before sunshine returns Sunday.

A slight warm up is possible again by early next week, but as of now Thanksgiving looks to be near average temperature-wise (highs in the 40s). We will keep a close eye on the forecast and talk about if any changes are made to the forecast.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The ’90% Challenge' in Sturgis is back
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New forested housing development takes shape in Rapid City
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
Roy Edwards, 66, died Nov. 2 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after being hospitalized for...
Wyoming state lawmaker had COVID-19 when he died, son says
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday

Latest News

Tuesday
Warmer Tuesday
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Warmer Temperatures this Week!
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Warming Up
Warm up kicks off Monday