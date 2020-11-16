Impact Aid Bill Critical for Schools on Federal Property

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 40 schools across South Dakota will now have the funding they need to get through this pandemic. Certain school districts will have access to the impact aid coronavirus relief bill that South Dakota senator John Thune led.

The Impact aid bill supports school districts with high concentrations of federally connected children who have a connection to military bases or tribal lands.

55% of Douglas school children are military. Business manager Trista Olney for the Douglas school district says the act supports more than the bills.

" It provides aid for our regular classes, funds our staff, any gifted programs, that we have, any additional, like added robotics a few years ago different things like that it continues to fund those, it also keeps our class sizes smaller so that we have a better ratio in our classroom"

The bill is headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.