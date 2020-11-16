Advertisement

‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app

By WXIA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - An Atlanta woman says a man she met up with through a dating app beat her and even pulled a gun on her. Police are searching for the suspect.

Brittany Correri’s bruised lips and aching body only tell part of her story, one that still haunts her. She says on Wednesday night she went on a first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the dating app Hinge.

She says everything started smoothly. He even met her friends and family. But later that night into Thursday morning, after leaving the Hide Lounge nightclub, Correri says her date turned violent.

“He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere - my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, my arms, my back. He was just telling me that the date cost too much, that I’m not worth that,” she said.

At one point, Correri says things escalated even more when Ben allegedly pulled a gun on her.

“He was dead set on killing me,” she said. “Mentally, I’m not okay.”

At that point, the two were stopped in northwest Atlanta at the Westside Provisions District, an upscale retail area.

“He’s dragging me and beating me, and there just happened to be a security guard there. So, she comes running, taking pictures. I think he gets spooked. It was literally by the grace of God,” Correri said.

Police say officers responded to the area Thursday morning and met with security. Investigators think Correri’s date drove her around in his white BMW for about an hour before they stopped at the retail area.

Correri can’t help but wonder if her date’s intentions from the beginning were to hurt her.

“It almost just felt like a setup of a situation,” she said.

Police are still trying to identify and locate the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The “90% Challenge” in Sturgis is back
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday
Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill.
Two Bit Springs Fire burned 10 acres
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level

Latest News

Police are trying to identify and locate the suspect.
Woman says man she met through dating app Hinge beat her, pulled gun on her
Dream Design International creating new housing development in Rapid City.
Community development in Rapid City
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
The suspect allegedly sicced his three dogs on the victim after an argument then watched as...
Okla. man faces multiple charges after deadly dog attack