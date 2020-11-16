Guy’s Grocery Games winner donates $1000 to Feeding South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they often donate it as well. Rapid City Resident Justin Warner is one of those chefs, who gave part of his winnings to a charity right here in Rapid City.

Justin Warner has spent a fair amount of time in the television spotlight as both competitor and judge on many culinary shows, including Guy’s Grocery Games, where a few weeks ago, he had an opportunity to go from judge to competitor.

“They asked us to compete as opposed to being the judges because I think Guy knows that the judges can handle the intense pressure and how crazy these games are," said Warner, a Food Network personality. "Especially being delivered in our own homes.”

With COVID-19, this competition met Warner, Simon Majumdar, and Aaron May at their homes. Where in the first round, Warner won $1000 for a charity of his choosing.

“There are a ton of charitable organizations in South Dakota and when Guy put me on the spot, one I didn’t know I was going to win the first round, two I didn’t know I’d be having to choose a charity, so I didn’t put any thought into anything," said Warner. "My mind just flashed like what is food, what is South Dakota, okay boom, Feeding South Dakota.”

Living in Rapid City and cooking from home meant Warner was in his element for the competition.

“Cooking in your own home is kind of a double-edged sword," said Warner. "For me, as someone who designs recipes from their home kitchen for a living, I write cookbooks here, all of my projects I do here, I think I had an advantage, but for cooks that are accustomed to cooking in a restaurant, cooking in your home is a disadvantage, I mean people looked at my electric stove and thought I was out of my mind.”

Out of his mind or not, Warner won the whole competition, earning himself $20,000 and possibly the chance to compete again to defend his winner’s title, with the hopes of donating to other South Dakota charities

