Free COVID-19 testing is coming your way, Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As COVID-19 continues to surge in the Black Hills, another free mass testing event is scheduled for Rapid City.

Drive-thru mass testing will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Pennington County Fairgrounds.

If you’re interested in getting tested, you must register before the event by clicking here. Print the voucher and bring it to the testing site.

At the testing locations, individuals will swab their own nose, but they will be supervised by trained medical staff. Results are expected to be available three to five days after the test.

After people get tested and are waiting for their results, they must follow CDC guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is also happening in Martin, Custer and Spearfish. For people living in Martin and Custer, testing will occur on Nov. 20 and in Spearfish on Nov. 21 and 22. For more information about how to register and for exact testing locations, click here.

The Pennington County Fairgrounds is located at 800 San Francisco St. Rapid City, SD. The South Dakota Department of Health in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sponsoring the free testing.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.