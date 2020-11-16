Advertisement

Former priest repays Rapid City Diocese after laundering more than $260K

Marcin Garbacz
Marcin Garbacz(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Rapid City priest is being asked to pay almost $260,000 after he was convicted of stealing from three parishes in the diocese.

On Nov. 14, Marcin Garbacz was in federal court for his restitution hearing.

Garbacz was convicted last March of wire fraud, money laundering and transporting money stolen from Rapid City parishes, and filing a false tax return.

The Diocese of Rapid City and the United States Attorneys office asked Garbacz to pay $259,696.19 to the parishes.

Internal Revenue Service Agent Bryan Pickens says, “the hardworking people of the Catholic Church deserve their money back."

The Diocese requested the money be split evenly between St. Therese Catholic Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Cathedral of our Lady of Perpetual Help.

In addition to paying back the parishes, the IRS is requesting Garbacz pay an additional $40,000 for not declaring the stolen money on his 2018 tax return.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The ’90% Challenge' in Sturgis is back
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New forested housing development takes shape in Rapid City
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday
Roy Edwards, 66, died Nov. 2 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after being hospitalized for...
Wyoming state lawmaker had COVID-19 when he died, son says

Latest News

A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
South Dakota makes Forbes top 10 of riskiest states to visit
The Custer School District is expanding its school in Hermosa.<br />(KOTA)
Custer School District demasks, moves into Category 1 on Monday
Dream Design International creating new housing development in Rapid City.
Community development in Rapid City
Rapid City resident chef donates to the food-related charity.
Guys Grocery donates to Feeding South Dakota