Downtown ambassador program wants to make a return in 2021

Ambassador program is looking to increase their budget for 2021.
Ambassador program is looking to increase their budget for 2021.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Downtown Ambassador Program returns to Rapid City with the aim of helping tourists and the community with any questions they might have about our historic downtown.

The program started in 2019 and since then the ambassadors have struck up conversations with more than thirty thousand visitors.

They also serve as the city’s eyes and ears on the street, if they see a disturbance they are able to help the police department.

After Destination Rapid City saw the program’s success, they extended it until October this year and Destination Rapid City President Dan Senftner wants to bring the program back next year adding another ambassador to their roster.

“We give them a lot of information so when people are downtown you get the downtown magazine, you can pick your own restaurant, you can pick your own place to go, and it’s just a comfortable thing."

Destination Rapid City will be going up at City Council Monday night to discuss a possible increase in their budget.

