Advertisement

Custer School District demasks, moves into Category 1 on Monday

The Custer School District is expanding its school in Hermosa.<br />(KOTA)
The Custer School District is expanding its school in Hermosa.<br />(KOTA) (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Students in the Custer School District are allowed to be in their classrooms without masks as of Nov. 16.

This announcement came from Superintendent Mark Naugle, who said the Custer School District Board of Education moved the district to Category 1 during its Nov. 9 meeting. While masks aren’t required, they’re highly recommended.

As of last Friday, five new elementary students tested positive for COVID-19. In Hermosa, one student and one staff member tested positive, and in Custer High School, two new students and one staff member tested positive, according to Naugle.

The school board also adjusted its close contact plan for students.

Students who have close contact with an infected person can continue to go to school. However, that person must wear a mask and have daily wellness checks for 10 days.

Anyone who tests positive must quarantine for 10 days and cannot attend school.

The close contact rules for at home infections were unchanged.

“These individuals would continue to quarantine for 10 days, starting after the infectious period has passed,” the operations plan says. “The infectious period is typically 10 days but may be up to 20 days depending on the severity of the illness. Please refer to the Department of Health guidance for confirmation of release from isolation.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The ’90% Challenge' in Sturgis is back
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New forested housing development takes shape in Rapid City
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday
Roy Edwards, 66, died Nov. 2 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after being hospitalized for...
Wyoming state lawmaker had COVID-19 when he died, son says

Latest News

A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
South Dakota makes Forbes top 10 of riskiest states to visit
Marcin Garbacz
Former priest repays Rapid City Diocese after laundering more than $260K
Dream Design International creating new housing development in Rapid City.
Community development in Rapid City
Rapid City resident chef donates to the food-related charity.
Guys Grocery donates to Feeding South Dakota