897 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday; Active cases down

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 2,000 South Dakotans have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Monday. Less than were reported 1,000 new total coronavirus cases too.

Health officials also reported 897 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total known cases in South Dakota to 66,278. Of those cases, 47,495 have recovered, an increase from Sunday (45,377).

Active cases reached are down Monday, decreasing by 1,221 to 18,139.

The disease is responsible for 644 total deaths in South Dakota. This comes after a weekend in which reported officials reported 76 more deaths, including a record-high 53 on Saturday. In the past 16 days, there have been 219 total COVID-19-related fatalities in the state.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the coronavirus rose by seven to 560. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 20.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 32.2% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 36.8% of hospital beds and 33.9% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 2,146 of 6,993 people (+146) are contagious or 30.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.3%.

For people in Meade County, 339 of 823 people (+22) are contagious or 23.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.4%.

In Lawrence County, 507 of 1,668 people (+24) are contagious or 30.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.2%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 358 of 1,407 (+10) people are contagious or 25.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.5%.

In Custer County, 92 of 438 people (+2) are contagious or 21% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.7%.

In Butte County, 179 of 613 (+5) people are contagious or 29.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21%.

For people in Fall River County, 84 of 318 (+1) people are contagious or 26.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

In Jackson County, 45 of 180 people (+/-0) are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.6%.

For people in Haakon County, 20 of 118 (+/-0) people are contagious or 17% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.3%.

In Bennett County, 68 of 273 (+4) people are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.3%.

For people in Ziebach County, 57 of 149 (+/-0) people are contagious or 38.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.1%.

