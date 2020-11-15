Advertisement

Warm up kicks off Monday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A nice warm up begins Monday with temperatures slightly above normal, but Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the best days of the week with the 60s returning to the 7 day forecast. “Normal” for this time of year consists of temperatures in the mid 40s. A period of dry weather will dominate the first part of the work week, and temperatures will be slightly above average through Friday. Try to get outside to enjoy the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday!

Heading into the end of the week, we have our eyes on a small disturbance that could bring some rain and snow showers into the NE Wyoming and western South Dakota area late Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday. Most forecast models are in agreement right now of snow and rain moving through the area, but confidence is still low with the exact timing and duration of the system. With temperatures appearing to be above freezing for Rapid City , we could see a repeat of this past Saturday morning with rain and then a brief snow shower. But, being 6 days out, we will have a better idea toward the middle of next week. This does not appear to be a significant event at this time.

Thanksgiving is still looking to be above normal in terms of temperatures! Forecasting models are indicating a system moving through the area that week, but will most likely stay well south into Nebraska. No travel impacts at this time.

