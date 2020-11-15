Advertisement

Dustin Johnson coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has won the Masters, shooting a 68 in the final round to finish at 20-under par and win the pandemic-delayed tournament by five strokes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The “90% Challenge” in Sturgis is back
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday
Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill.
Two Bit Springs Fire burned 10 acres
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June --...
Rapid City man arrested in shooting incident involving stolen firearms

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the...
SpaceX aims for night crew launch, Musk sidelined by virus
President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a worker counts Milwaukee County ballots at Central...
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede