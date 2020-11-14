Two Bit Springs Fire contained 60%
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Great Plains Fire Information says, as of 8 am on Saturday, the Two Bit Spring Fire near Deadwood is 60% contained.
The fire was reported Friday at 7:47 pm two miles south of Deadwood and east for Strawberry Hill.
Ten acres are reportedly burned, and local, state, and federal resources are being used.
