Two Bit Springs Fire contained 60%

Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill.
Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill.(Justin from Burst)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Great Plains Fire Information says, as of 8 am on Saturday, the Two Bit Spring Fire near Deadwood is 60% contained.

The fire was reported Friday at 7:47 pm two miles south of Deadwood and east for Strawberry Hill.

Ten acres are reportedly burned, and local, state, and federal resources are being used.

We will continue to update the story as more information is released.

