Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 continues to impact thousands of South Dakotans, and the South Dakota Department of Health has been working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support community mass testing, which has already begun in some towns.

And as cases continue to rise, some people in Rapid City are concerned.

“We take every precaution that you see in other parts of the country. And I’m very disappointed that our governor did not put forth a mask mandate. And possibly, we could have avoided some of this exponential growth,” says Jan Shultz.

Mark Nivens says it makes him apprehensive when he sees people who still don’t wear a mask.

“Having had COVID, it’s not a fun experience. And so we pick and choose where we go and how many people are around us at the time,” says Nivens.

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some say their plans are going to be different this year.

“We normally go to my niece’s house, my sister and her family and the grandkids and all of that. My kids don’t live here, and my grandkids don’t live here, but I go over there, and she’s not having it this year. It’s just too scary,” says Linda Laughlin.

As to what Laughlin has planned.

“We’re staying home. My husband and I are having a small bit of turkey and whatnot at home and watching football, I think,” says Laughlin.

