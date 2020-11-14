Advertisement

Local bar arcade presses start on a new level

By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The downtown storefront that once housed Kol restaurant and nightclub has stood empty for months, a victim of the pandemic’s economic sting.

But the high-traffic corner location isn’t out of lives just yet with the spot now serving as a Press Start expansion.

Now, owners of Press Start, Marc and Michael Linn say it’s finally open.

“We’re excited, but we’re also cautiously optimistic about this whole pandemic. We really want to make sure people can come in and have fun, but want them to do it safely," says Marc Linn.

The newly renovated bar and grill have COVID-19 precautions already in place including an HVAC system to help circulate the air.

“We’ve got hand sanitizing stations put up as you come in the front, we also have wipes that you can use to wipe down the games when you’re done playing, and we’ll have an attendant going around making sure everything is clean as well," says Marc.

The arcade bar has more than twenty new games up top and when you go down the newly remodeled staircase into the Retro Dungeon, a hundred more familiar games are waiting.

But that’s not the only thing making a comeback.

“A lot of people that worked at Kol have now come on under part of the team nowhere too so it was nice to be able to keep a staple of Rapid City going and people who were dependant on those jobs," says Michael.

And the Linn brothers say they plan to keep their kitchen open until midnight and in the future will have food available up to 2 A.M.

