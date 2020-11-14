Crews at the Civic Center are getting the ice ready for the Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The home opener for the Rapid City Rush takes place on Dec. 11 this season.

And this week, crews started putting the ice back in the rink.

The first thing they did is put in the base coat and paint it white and then put the lines on.

Then on Thursday, they put in the logos for the various sponsors.

They’re now building the ice up to an inch and a quarter to get it ready for the hockey players.

Three crew members work on getting the ice ready, and the director of operations, Paul Sterling, says the whole process typically takes four to five days.

“Really improved the atmosphere around here. People are getting excited of the possibility of having something special to do again. And hockey for us is a great event,” says Sterling.

The laying of all the ice should be complete by Wednesday of next week.

