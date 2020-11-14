Advertisement

Crews at the Civic Center are getting the ice ready for the Rapid City Rush

Getting ready for the upcoming season.
Crews are getting the ice ready for the upcoming season.
Crews are getting the ice ready for the upcoming season.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The home opener for the Rapid City Rush takes place on Dec. 11 this season.

And this week, crews started putting the ice back in the rink.

The first thing they did is put in the base coat and paint it white and then put the lines on.

Then on Thursday, they put in the logos for the various sponsors.

They’re now building the ice up to an inch and a quarter to get it ready for the hockey players.

Three crew members work on getting the ice ready, and the director of operations, Paul Sterling, says the whole process typically takes four to five days.

“Really improved the atmosphere around here. People are getting excited of the possibility of having something special to do again. And hockey for us is a great event,” says Sterling.

The laying of all the ice should be complete by Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash
A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Over new 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Monument Health unveiled a new COVID-19 surge space to accommodate for capacity.
Monument Health understaffed, near-capacity, as elderly wait for long-term care openings

Latest News

The newly renovated bar and grill already have COVID-19 precautions in place.
Press Start has expanded and is open for business.
Every year people from around the region go and see the South Dakota Capitol's Christmas display.
Every year people from around the region go and see the South Dakota Capitol's Christmas display.
The Rapid City Youth Council called for the Common Council to move forward.
Youth City Council responds to land swap delays.
A Rapid City man was arrested in a shooting incident involving stolen firearms.
A Rapid City man was arrested in a shooting incident involving stolen firearms.
A former Rapid City priest is being asked to pay almost $260,000.
A former Rapid City priest is being asked to pay almost $260,000.