A windy Saturday leads to a pleasant Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From High Wind Warnings last night to Wind Advisories in effect for this evening. A windy and wet Saturday will lead to a pleasant Sunday with temperatures rising into the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine. The Wind Advisory is in effect for a majority of western South Dakota with exception of the Black Hills until 8:00 PM MST Saturday. A strong cold front has shifted winds out of the NW this morning bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph in some areas. Pringle in Custer County clocked in a 70 mph wind gusts around midnight last night. There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect until 8:00 PM MST this evening for Campbell County for blowing dust. If you are high risk or suffer from respiratory problems, try to avoid prolonged activity outdoors.

We will continue to see breezy conditions this evening, but will see some relief from the wind Sunday. A drier pattern will return for the second half of the weekend and the first half of next week with temperatures warming up into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the week, so if you can, try to get outdoors to enjoy it! Even if its for lunch!

Temperatures fall below average Friday along with the potential for another weak upper level disturbance that could bring some snow into NE Wyoming and the Black Hills during the evening and the early morning hours on Saturday. Accumulations right now do appear light, but being a week away, confidence is currently low. Exact placement and timing is of course always in question this far out, but Friday and Saturday looks to be best opportunity as of now. Will update throughout the week.

Thanksgiving still looking to hold on to near average temperatures If you are planning on traveling, it does not appear there will be a big weather maker during that time. Travel impacts right now look minimal.

Have a fantastic weekend!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.