Windy tonight and Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High Wind Warnings are in place for southern Campbell County, including the city of Wright, and the northern hills/foothills, including the cities of Spearfish, Whitewood, Lead, Deadwood, Sturgis, Summerset, Piedmont and Rapid City. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible this evening and overnight. The warning expires at 2 a.m. for the Black Hills and 5 a.m. for Campbell County.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday morning as a few areas of rain and snow pass through, mainly along or south of I-90. Up to an inch of snow will be possible in spots. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph or higher will be likely. Clouds clear up a bit through the day, but it will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s and falling through the afternoon.

Sunday is the nice day of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many. Partly cloudy skies are expected in the morning before they become sunny in the afternoon. It will be a little breezy, but nothing too crazy. Sunshine continues Monday with warmer air as highs make it near or in the 50s. Tuesday will flirt with 60° and by Wednesday, we’re sitting comfortably in the 60s. Temperatures will start to cool off Thursday with highs in the 50s and then only the 40s by Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.