Warmer weather on tap for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures tonight fall below freezing across the area. Any wet spots on roadways, sidewalks or parking lots will potentially re-freeze and become slippery, so be cautious if you see any spots that look wet tonight and into tomorrow morning. Skies are mostly clear and temperatures will be in the 20s and teens.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday and temperatures will jump into the 50s making for a much warmer day. Most of the snow should melt Friday, expect for snow in shadows and piled up from shoveling. Unfortunately, the warm weather will not last into the weekend. Clouds will increase Friday night and we are mostly cloudy to start off Saturday. A few rain or snow showers will be possible in the morning hours, but we could see a break in the action midday. A few more snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly in the northern hills. Temperatures Saturday will reach the 40s, but are expected to fall into the 30s through the afternoon. It’ll be chilly Saturday with wind gusts up to 45 mph at times. It’ll stay windy Saturday night as clouds clear our early. Sunday is sunny with highs in the 40s and it’ll be a little breezy.

Much warmer air returns next week. Monday will reach the low 50s, but Tuesday will be near 60°. Wednesday will be in the mid 60s and Thursday in the low 60s. Plenty of sunshine expected those days. A weak system could pass through Friday and bring some rain/snow showers to the area as highs will only be in the 40s.

