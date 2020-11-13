RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sheridan, WY just became a whole lot tastier thanks to three of the newest dining concepts just added in Welcome Market Hall: Spontaneo’s, O-ke-Kai and Chapo’s Tacos. Socially distanced dine-in and take-out are available.

Find out more about Welcome Market Hall on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

Welcome Market Hall is open 6 days a week, from 7am to 9pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 7am to 10pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The space is closed on Mondays.

Check out their website at welcomemarkethall.com

