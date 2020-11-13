Advertisement

Rapid City hardly enforces mask mandate in city buildings

COVID-19 cases are soaring in South Dakota, so it’s no wonder that the mask mandate in Rapid...
COVID-19 cases are soaring in South Dakota, so it’s no wonder that the mask mandate in Rapid City municipal buildings is still in effect.(KOTA)
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 cases are soaring in South Dakota, so it’s no wonder that the mask mandate in Rapid City municipal buildings is still in effect.

But the Police Department says officers are not enforcing it.

Last month the mayor said all those who visit buildings owned by the city will be required to wear a mask, and those without masks could even be refused services.

But KOTA Territory News spoke with the Rapid City Police Department. They say it’s more of a request than a rule.

There is a City rule requiring people to wear masks, but police are not taking a part of that enforcement action," Lieutenant Mark Eisenbraun said. "Who is enforcing it then? Nobody right now. It’s kind of a request, a mask request.”

Some who entered city-owned buildings downtown on Thursday were wearing masks. Others were not.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash
A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Over new 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Monument Health unveiled a new COVID-19 surge space to accommodate for capacity.
Monument Health understaffed, near-capacity, as elderly wait for long-term care openings

Latest News

Scientists with Pfizer said they have developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 percent effective.
Local doctor weighs in on possible COVID-19 vaccine
10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Feeding South Dakota donates over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
Helping those in need this holiday season.
Red kettles appear, volunteers ring bells for Salvation Army’s Resue Christmas
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
Rapid City high school athletes sign letters of intent for college teams