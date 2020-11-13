Advertisement

Local Doctor Weighs in on Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine

Local doctor says the vaccine can be distributed within 6 to 12 months
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early data is suggesting the possible new COVID-19 vaccine is looking promising.

Pfizer and BioNTech have conducted testing over 44,000 people nationwide. Health experts say 90 out of 100 are showing anti-bodies and getting the protection with two doses.

Doctor Nancy Babbitt, a local family physician, researchers are waiting to see how long the immunity lasts.

Babbitt believes that won’t stop the vaccine from being released. She says, if all goes well, the vaccine could be released 6-to-12 months from now.

The initial plan is to vaccinate all health care workers first, before moving on to the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Dr.Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert says “COVID-19 won’t be a pandemic for any longer thanks to vaccines”.

Babbitt recommends still wearing the masks until the vaccines are distributed to the general public.

