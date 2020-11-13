Advertisement

Keeping your family safe this Thanksgiving

It’s important to take precautions this holiday season.
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re planning to celebrate Thanksgiving with your family this year, a medical expert says it’s a good idea to quarantine for ten to fourteen days before spending time with family. That means quarantining now.

“Especially family members that are more vulnerable. Older family members or family members with chronic medical conditions. And then if you have kids coming home from college that can’t quarantine, then grandparents should probably stay away this Thanksgiving,” says Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic.

If you don’t know if a family member has COVID-19, you could be at risk for getting the virus.

“So the key is to be absolutely certain that no one is carrying the virus before they sit down at your table. If there is any question or risk, they should not be at your table,” says Babbitt.

When it comes to serving food, Babbitt says it doesn’t matter how you serve it this year.

“People will get infected because it’s transmitted from respiratory droplets from one person to another. So it does not matter whether it’s a buffet at home or a dinner spread on the table. The key is to not have anyone that has had exposure sit down at the table; otherwise, you have to have a very small gathering this Thanksgiving,” says Babbitt.

And if people don’t take the right precautions this Thanksgiving, Babbitt believes we could see a spike in cases.

“If people are not safe and careful about being together with people that are carriers of the coronavirus or becoming infected with the coronavirus, then we will see a spike. But if everyone uses the smart guidelines that have been offered, we shouldn’t see a spike,” says Babbitt.

