Former South Dakota lawmaker dies at age 40

Justin Cronin
Justin Cronin(South Dakota Legislature)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former South Dakota lawmaker was found dead at a Pierre apartment, though authorities say they do not suspect foul play in his death.

Officers found Justin Cronin of Gettysburg dead Wednesday evening, according to Capt. Derald Gross of the Pierre Police Department.

Gross said there were no signs of foul play, and that he appeared to die of natural causes. An autopsy is set to be performed, which Gross said is routine due to Cronin’s age.

Cronin represented Dist. 23 in the State House from 2009 through 2017, then began serving in the Senate in 2017. He resigned in 2019 over health concerns.

Officials say Cronin’s funeral will be held Nov. 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff that day to honor Cronin.

“Justin was a good friend who always found a way to make those around him smile,” Noem said. “He loved his family, and he loved our great state of South Dakota. Bryon and I are praying for his children and family during this difficult time.”

