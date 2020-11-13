Advertisement

1 additional death, 1,611 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

The Department of Health reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday, bringing...
The Department of Health reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 62,327. Active cases fell slightly by 95 to 18,627.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One new COVID-19 death and more than 1,500 new total COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The Department of Health reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 62,327. Active cases fell slightly by 95 to 18,627.

One new death was reported Friday. The new death was a man in his 80s. Now a total of 568 South Dakotans have died COVID-19-related deaths.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 13 to 556. Health officials say COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 20% of the state’s hospital beds and 33% of the state’s ICU beds. About 33% of both hospital and ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 26% Friday, with a 14 day rolling average of 20%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash
A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Over new 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Monument Health unveiled a new COVID-19 surge space to accommodate for capacity.
Monument Health understaffed, near-capacity, as elderly wait for long-term care openings

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are soaring in South Dakota, so it’s no wonder that the mask mandate in Rapid...
Rapid City hardly enforces mask mandate in city buildings
Nowadays it can be expensive to get a college degree. That's just one of many things an...
Task force looks to make college more affordable
Scientists with Pfizer said they have developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 percent effective.
Local doctor weighs in on possible COVID-19 vaccine
10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Feeding South Dakota donates over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals