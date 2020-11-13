1 additional death, 1,611 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One new COVID-19 death and more than 1,500 new total COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The Department of Health reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 62,327. Active cases fell slightly by 95 to 18,627.

One new death was reported Friday. The new death was a man in his 80s. Now a total of 568 South Dakotans have died COVID-19-related deaths.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 13 to 556. Health officials say COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 20% of the state’s hospital beds and 33% of the state’s ICU beds. About 33% of both hospital and ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 26% Friday, with a 14 day rolling average of 20%.

